Beirut Blast Captured From Car Traveling Toward Port Area

The devastating blast at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4 killed at least 154 people, injured thousands, and left hundreds of thousands homeless throughout the city.

Footage showing the moment of the explosion was captured from inside a car on the Jounieh Highway, close to the site of the explosion. The video shows smoke rising from the port area before an explosion occurs, filling the street with dust and smoke.

Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency and three days of mourning for victims of the blast. Credit: Unlock Lebanon via Storyful