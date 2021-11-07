Beijing's Forbidden City Coated in White as First Winter Snow Arrives

Beijing’s Forbidden City was left coated in white after a blizzard brought early-season snow to the Chinese capital on November 7.

The city’s first snowfall for the season came earlier than in previous years, according to a local weather bureau. As much as 20 millimeters of precipitation was recorded overnight.

Authorities issued a blizzard warning on the evening of November 6, as the cold weather blew into Beijing.

This video shows snow settling on the World Heritage site. Credit: Augenstern-Lyy via Storyful