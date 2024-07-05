Behind the scenes: Spain's changing room celebrations after thrilling win vs Germany
Go behind the scenes at Spain’s changing room as the Spanish squad go crazy following their extra-time victory over Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
Wagner, who was drafted by the Magic in 2021, has been a consistent starter for Orlando and averaged 19.7 points per game last season.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
In an extra-long episode of No Cap Room, Jake and Dan discuss LeBron returning to the Lakers, Klay Thompson signing with the Mavericks, the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors and more.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
In a viral social media post, the employee claimed that club president Jill Ellis perpetuated an abusive environment, which San Diego said was "categorically false."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.