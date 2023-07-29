Beekman silo implosion

The remaining structure of the old Consolidated Grain & Barge Company was demolished Saturday morning. The site was a fire and safety hazard. Late last year, the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority got grant money from the state to get rid of blighted and abandoned structures and this project is one of the top priorities. The silos were constructed in 1925 to house grain, but the company went bankrupt in 1986. It had three different owners in less than 20 years, and was originally slated for demolition in 2008. But asbestos was discovered, which made the demolition dangerous and expensive . The silos sat partially demolished ever since, until the port got the money to finish the job.