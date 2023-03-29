Beehive rescue from downed trees
A Portage County family's backyard beehive needed to be rescued after the weekend storm downed multiple trees.
A Portage County family's backyard beehive needed to be rescued after the weekend storm downed multiple trees.
The 'phantom' Tulare Lake returns
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.
The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.
One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.
Fewer than 100 feral horses live on Corolla, experts say.
Feeling more like the middle of December than the end of March this week? Welcome to spring on the Prairies
Forecasters have predicted that the El Niño weather cycle will return later this year - and campaigners and observers have warned that it could push the world past crucial climate change barriers.
We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.
Final days of March in Ontario to feature a rapid change in weather, followed by a soggy and windy finale. Everything is on the table, so be sure to plan ahead
Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful
A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.
Now only another pied crow named Diego remains on the loose.
A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.
Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface
Dangerous storms moved into parts of the South on Sunday, two days after tornadoes gutted towns and left more than two dozen people dead. Updates.
It’s another atmospheric river, meteorologists say.
STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef Sharks.They reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'
The published photo of a deep-sea goblin shark washed up on a Greek beach was retracted on March 20 after other experts questioned if it was a toy.
The strength and timing of the tornado added to the devastation in Rolling Fork and elsewhere.