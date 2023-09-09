Beechwood defeats Simon Kenton in high-scoring game
While the Pioneers continued to fight back in what was a seesaw of a game, it was ultimately the state champs who pulled out the 58-54 win.
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title. But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare
Ward has no hard feelings toward the Blue Jays pitcher and wishes him the best moving forward.
Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, had announced plans to retire in August – but those plans have taken a turn with the Nationals.
How good Ernie Clement can be at the MLB level is up for debate, but it's clear he has an unusual skill set.
Sprinter Noah Lyles caught flak from NBA players when he said the Finals winner is not a world champ. He hit back after U.S. basketball lost to Germany.
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
Osaka also announced her plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
Several NHL veterans are vying for roster spots on professional tryout agreements this fall. Here's the up-to-date list.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz found himself in a hint of a predicament 35 minutes into his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday night. At 3-all in the first set under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev earned the first break points of the match. An opening. An opportunity to gain an early edge against the defending champion. And then — poof! — gone. Alcaraz dismissed those chances to hold, then gained a break himself in the next game by depositing an overhead that
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott didn’t tell Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy he was under sedation for 11 hours until after it was done.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are in a three-way race for the AL West division title, how difficult is each team’s schedule the rest of the way?
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Once again, and now as a World Cup champion, Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue when the team most needed him. The 36-year-old captain scored from a free kick in the 78th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first round of South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday. It was Messi's 104th goal in 176 international appearances, including his 29th in World Cup qualifying. Those 29 goals equal the record of Luis Suárez of Uruguay. More tha
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.