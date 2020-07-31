Bee-utiful! Take a Sneak Peek Inside a Lego Beehive

A beekeeper from Ireland who built a fully functioning hive using Lego blocks offered a sneak peek inside of his creation on July 23.

Footage by Ruairi O Leochain, a school teacher and wildlife activist from Athlone, Co Westmeath, captured the hive’s resident bees going about their business.

“I was delighted to see the 2020 Lego Queen return today from her mating flight. Can’t wait to see how she lays,” O Leochain wrote alongside the video, which he shared to his YouTube channel.

The beehive went viral back in May when O Leochain, who runs Athlone’s Wildlife Apiaries, unveiled his handiwork ahead of International Bee Day. Credit: Ruairi O Leochain via Storyful