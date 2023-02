The Independent

The family of Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman described how they fled to Canada to escape a “media circus” over his "severe" clinical depression. Mr Fetterman, a Democrat who won his first term last year while still recovering from a stroke that nearly killed him, checked himself into the Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington DC earlier this month. Now his wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman has said that media attention pushed her to take the couple's children and drive north into Canada for an impromptu holiday.