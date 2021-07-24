Beckie breaks out to lift Canada past Chile for 1st Olympic soccer win

Janine Beckie recovered from a penalty miss to score twice in a 2-1 win over Chile, to all but guarantee Canada a quarter-final place in the Olympic soccer tournament.



