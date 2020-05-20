Beaver Paddles Past Funeral Home Tombstones in Loveland Floodwaters

A beaver took a swim in the flooded Little Miami River in Loveland, Ohio, on May 19, paddling past tombstones sitting in the yard of a local funeral home.

Footage posted to Twitter by meteorologist Steve Norris shows the lone beaver navigating in the flood, with the waters overtaking the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Loveland on May 19. Credit: Steve Norris, Loveland, OH via Storyful