Beautiful weather for CU's home opener; Broncos fans, prepare for Sunday rain
Weather in Boulder will be beautiful for CU's home opener against Nebraska on Saturday. Broncos fans on Sunday will need to prepare for a bigger weather change.
Weather in Boulder will be beautiful for CU's home opener against Nebraska on Saturday. Broncos fans on Sunday will need to prepare for a bigger weather change.
Lee has gained hurricane status, with rapid intensification to a major hurricane expected by the weekend
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified into a scale-topping Category 5 storm on Thursday night, and it could strengthen more on Friday. Its future track remains uncertain
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up any remnants of the makeshift city plopped across over 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of thousands stranded in ankle-deep mud could alter that timeframe. The annual gathering, which launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986, attracts
Heat, humidity and a trigger mechanism - all critical ingredients available for severe storm potential across Ontario and Quebec
SCOTCH CREEK, B.C. — All that stands of the Scotch Creek — Lee Creek firehall in the British Columbia Interior’s Shuswap region is a set of blackened stairs leading to a pile of rubble. The ruins are a stark indication of the indiscriminate power of the Bush Creek East blaze that tore through the region about three weeks ago, with speed and ferocity that officials likened to a tornado. It destroyed 176 properties and damaged 50 others. Some of that destruction was on display during separate tour
After early morning storms rumbled through southern Ontario Thursday, the thunderstorm threat lingers across the region and into Quebec for Friday. The weekend will be calmer, and the heat and humidity will subside.
Patrick Brown, the co-director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute in California, has blown the whistle on an open secret about climate science: it’s biased in favour of alarmism. He published a paper in Nature magazine on the effect of climate change on wildfires. In it he told the truth: there was an effect. But not the whole truth: other factors play a big role in fires too. On Maui, the failure of the electric utility to manage vegetation along power lines was a probable caus
A similar animal hasn’t been seen in the area since 2014, researchers said.
A new report details the "devastating" consequences of Trump’s promise to construct a “big, beautiful wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Scientists found a total of four new species throughout Japan, a new study says.
According to a new study, conservation ecologists have “seldom” considered the changing predatory behavior of modern beings.
Annick deGooyer knew that her family's home of more than 20 years had been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire that consumed scores of properties in West Kelowna, B.C., about three weeks ago. But she expected more to remain than the pile of "ashy dust" atop the foundations that she and her firefighter husband Rob Baker viewed last Friday while on a bus tour of the devastated neighbourhood of Trader's Cove, on the west side of Okanagan Lake. "You would think a whole house, when it burns, it
Officials not only congratulated the fisherman but also thanked him for removing the fish from Oklahoma’s waters.
Countries across Europe have been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to a surge of floods that have devastated regions, damaged infrastructure and upended some people's lives.
There was a joyful reunion at Rockhampton Zoo, Queensland, on September 6, when a young chimp was back in the arms of his surrogate mother after spending the night in veterinary care following a snake bite.Heart-melting footage released by the zoo shows the two happy, hugging chimpanzees.The zoo told Storyful that three-year-old Gandali had spent the night receiving treatment after he was bitten by a brown snake within the enclosure the day before.Local councilor Cherie Rutherford said Gandali was observed overnight and displayed a positive response to the antivenin treatment before heading back into the waiting arms of his mother, Samantha. Credit: Rockhampton Zoo via Storyful
The Peyto Glacier in Banff National Park is one of the longest-studied glaciers in the world and has been deteriorating since about the year 2000. Researchers say the extent of the loss has recently accelerated, with hot weather and fires accelerating the glacier's death.
A wildlife animal rehabilitation centre on Vancouver Island is asking for protective headgear to help keep volunteers safe as it prepares for the upcoming fawn release season. Each year, B.C. SPCA's Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Wild ARC, the only wildlife animal rehabilitation centre on Vancouver Island, takes care of the young fawns they've received until they are old enough to be released into the wild, according to Wallis Moore Reid, the centre's senior wildlife rehabilitator. By the ti
Fisheries and Oceans Canada has found that "stressful environmental conditions" likely killed hundreds of salmon and trout in the Cowichan River in mid-July. The die-off was discovered by people swimming near Skutz Falls in Cowichan River Park on Vancouver Island. It's not known exactly how many fish died, but the incident immediately raised alarms with people who look after the river."We were all pretty shocked," said Parker Jefferson, who lives along the river and co-chairs the Cowichan Stewar
Behind Lee is tropical depression 14, which is expected to soon become a tropical storm.