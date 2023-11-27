'Beautiful' Snow Comes Down in Northern New York

Officials issued a winter weather advisory as a storm brought snow to higher elevations in northern New York and Vermont on Monday, November 27.

The National Weather Service said widespread precipitation and “wet, heavy snowfall” hit the region on Monday morning, urging drivers to use caution and to go slow on roadways.

Footage taken by Tommy Horn shows snow falling in Paul Smiths, a hamlet of Franklin County in New York, early Monday morning.

“Truly was beautiful,” Horn wrote on X. Credit: Tommy Horn via Storyful