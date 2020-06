Thunderstorms in Tuscon, Arizona, left a wonderful mark behind them on May 30, as residents were treated to the sight of a mesmerizing rainbow during sunset.

Lani K Murashige filmed a video showed a rainbow in all its glory above homes in her suburban neighborhood.

It was, she said, “the beauty” of a “Tucson sunset” combined with the “storm’s after effect.” Credit: Lani K. Murashige via Storyful