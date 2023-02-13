'Beautiful' Meteoroid Lights Up Skies Over Southern England

A meteoroid was filmed moving through the sky over southern England in the early hours of Monday, February 13.

Footage by Twitter user @KadeFlowers shows the one-meter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Brighton at 2:59 am. “Got It! How beautiful!” the caption read.

The European Space Agency (ESA) tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time (3 am local time in England).

“This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted. “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” Credit: @KadeFlowers via Storyful