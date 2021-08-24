'This Is Beautiful': Cold Front Brings Snow to Guyra, New South Wales

Snow fell on Guyra, New South Wales, on August 24 as a cold front passed over the state and brought cooler temperatures.

A cold front associated with a low-pressure system moved across the state on Monday, ending a streak of mild winter weather, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather bureau issued a warning to sheep graziers across the state’s regions over the risk of losses of lambs and sheep amid cold, windy and wet weather.

“This is beautiful,” Sonya Wallbridge says in this video of the snow falling at Guyra. Credit: Sonya Wallbridge via Storyful