Beautiful clown fish live among these deadly sea anemones

Clown fish are some of the most recognizable fish in the ocean. We cheered throughout Disney's Finding Nemo, a movie that centered around a lovable clown fish trying to find his way home, despite the overwhelming odds. The vivid colour and stripes of the clown fish makes it stand out among all others.

But clown fish are unique and incredible fish for much more than their appearance. They are among a group of fish known as anemone fish that are able to make their home in a location that would be deadly for almost any other creature. They love and thrive among sea anemones, stationary animals that anchor themselves on the coral, resembling plants more than animals. They sting their prey, paralyzing them with powerful venom, and then the draw them in for consumption. Yet, the clown fish are impervious to their stings and they seek shelter deep within the tentacles.