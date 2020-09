A pair of panda twins had a blast celebrating their first birthday at Zoo Berlin on August 31.

Footage by the zoo shows adorable duo Pit and Paule frolicking around their enclosure, eagerly testing out their specially made frozen beetroot cake.

“Our panda twins are celebrating their 1st birthday today and were able to look forward to a fruity, fresh ice cream cake,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. Credit: Zoo Berlin via Storyful