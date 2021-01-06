Bears will upset Saints if these things break their way
The Saints can't rely exclusively on Drew Brees to carry them past what on paper is a much weaker Chicago Bears opponent.
The Saints can't rely exclusively on Drew Brees to carry them past what on paper is a much weaker Chicago Bears opponent.
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. No members of Canadian teams have so far tested positive during camp. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team highlights during Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are two of the NFL's most dynamic talents, as the Titans look to eliminate the Ravens for the second straight year.
Kyle Lowry will forever be remembered as a Raptor but with Toronto's season starting so poorly, the chances of the 34-year-old being traded at the deadline are certainly more than zero.
A Golf Channel microphone picked up the golfer's muttered reaction.
Watch highlights from the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball isn't wasting any time making an impact in the NBA.The rookie point guard became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday night, helping the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.“A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. "This is rare what you’re seeing.”Ball's history-making performance came just two nights after he missed out on his first triple-double when he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a win over his brother Lonzo's New Orleans Pelicans.He said he hasn't begun to process the accomplishment.“I live my life and I know what I’m capable of, so stuff like doesn’t move me like that," Ball said. “I know that's supposed to happen.”Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.“He's a tall PG who can pass, can rebound and he's a smart player,” said Atlanta's Trae Young. “Things are going to become even easier for him in this league as he plays more and more games.”Terry Rozier had 23 points to lead the Hornets.Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De’Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.Ball tied his highest scoring night on 9-of-13 shooting from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth consecutive loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player to do it coming off the bench.Borrego said he loves Ball's spirit and his energy, but what has impressed him the most is his poise and confidence.“He's not rattled by the moment. It's like he's been doing this for a number of years," Borrego said of Ball, who played overseas before becoming the third pick in the NBA draft.Ball had several sharp passes, including a perfect behind-the-back strike to set up a 3-pointer by P.J. Washington.“It's tough because you don't know when it's coming. He might throw it behind his head, behind his back or straight to you,” joked Washington, who also had 22 points and was on the receiving end of several of Ball's passes. “You have to be active and aware when he has the ball. It's always fun playing with a guy like that.”TIP-INSHawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic got the start over Reddish but left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. There was no immediate update on his injury.Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in assists and had 27 against the Hawks. ... Gordon Hayward finished with 13 points after averaging 35 points over the past two games.YOUNG'S INJURYYoung had his wrist iced after the game, saying he fell on it while trying to take a charge. He had X-rays after the game but said it is “nothing severe,” although he added “it's definitely hurting.”Young doesn't seem too concerned about failing to make a 3-pointer in his last two games.“You never get too high or too low,” Young said. “Whenever shots aren't going I understand the work that I put in and I know it's going to pay off.”WASHINGTON BLOCKING SHOTSThe 6-foot-7 Washington has been asking the play the 5 position for the Hornets when they go to a small-ball lineup and he has responded well. He had six blocks against the Hawks as the Hornets got back to .500 on the season."I love blocking shots because it gets us out in transition," Washington said.UP NEXTHawks: Return home Monday night to host the 76ers, the first meeting of the teams this season.Hornets: Back home on Monday night against the Hawks as they continue a grueling stretch of six games in nine nights.___More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBASteve Reed, The Associated Press
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Canucks cancelled their practices and workouts Sunday "out of abundance of caution" due to potential exposure of COVID-19. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
The Latest on wild-card Sunday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):1:40 p.m.Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass on on a ball that looked like it intended for the Titans cornerback instead of Ravens receiver Miles Boykin.Butler's takeaway led to a 45-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, who was activated off the reserve/covid-19 list earlier this week. That gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter of their AFC wild card game.This was Butler’s first playoff interception since Super Bowl 49 when he picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line in the closing seconds to preserve New England’s 28-24 win over the Seahawks.Tennessee forced three turnovers in beating Baltimore in the divisional round a year ago. The Titans led the NFL with a plus-11 in turnover margin with Butler tied for the team-lead with four interceptions during the regular season.___1:30 p.m.The Titans have taken the lead in their AFC wild-card game with the Baltimore Ravens.Both teams opened with a three-and-out. Then the Titans went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive with Ryan Tannehill throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 5:39 left in the first quarter.Malcolm Butler intercepted Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' ensuing possession.Tannehill threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns this season. He has started this game completing 6 of 7 for 70 yards, and Brown has been his best target with 52 yards receiving on three catches.The Ravens have been putting five and six defenders on the line to slow down NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He has five carries for just seven yards to open this game.The road team has won each of the first four playoff games between these teams. Tennessee won in Baltimore last year in the divisional round, upsetting the then-No. 1 seeded Ravens.___1:10 p.m.The Cleveland Browns have no new positive COVID-19 tests Sunday after nearly a week of issues leading into their first playoff game in almost two decades.The Browns will be without coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday night’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. He tested positive with the virus Tuesday along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who will also miss the game.Top cornerback Denzel Ward won’t play either after testing positive. The Browns did get safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith back to face the Steelers.It’s not yet known if they’ll have All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin. He was listed as questionable with an “illness” and travelled separately to Pittsburgh.In addition to Stefanski, the Browns are also without several assistants, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan.Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season. The Browns are facing two other major droughts: They’ve lost 17 straight at Heinz Field and haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969.___12:50 p.m.The Ravens-Titans playoff game features two of the NFL’s best ground games.The Titans are led by running back Derrick Henry, who’s 2,027 rushing yards this season was the fifth-most in NFL history. Henry led the league with 17 touchdown runs.Henry ran for 195 yards in the Titans’ 28-12 win over Baltimore in last year’s playoffs. That was his third career playoff game with 150 or more rushing yards, one game shy of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis’ record.The Ravens rushed for 404 yards at Cincinnati last weekend, the fourth-highest single-game total since 1950.Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons.And Baltimore rookie running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He’s had a TD run in each of his last six games.___12:20 p.m.It's Day 2 of the NFL's wild card weekend beginning with a rematch from last year when the Ravens visit the TitansThat's followed up by the Bears visiting the Saints and the night game pits the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh. The Browns are making their first playoff appearance since 2002.To advance, the Browns will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Pittsburgh.In Saturday's wild card games, the Bills edged the Colts 27-24, the Rams won at Seattle 30-20 and Tampa Bay won at Washington 31-23.That was the Buccaneers' first playoff victory since they beat Oakland in Super Bowl 37 on Jan. 26, 2003.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
MADRID — Cádiz ended a five-game winless streak by defeating 10-man Alavés 3-1 in the Spanish league on Sunday.The promoted club from southern Spain was coming off two consecutive draws and three losses in La Liga. Its last league win had been at home against Barcelona in December.Álex Fernández put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute and Joselu equalized for Alavés from the penalty spot in the 23rd before Anthony Lozano netted in the 56th and Álvaro Negredo added to the lead the 68th.Aláves, winless in its past three matches in all competitions, had defender Alberto “Tachi” Rodríguez sent off with a second yellow card in the 50th.Cádiz stayed in ninth place with the victory. Alavés was 14th.Atlético Madrid remains atop the league after its game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was postponed because of heavy snow in the Spanish capital.Also Saturday, Real Madrid moved a point off the lead after a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Osasuna, while Barcelona jumped to third place after routing Granada 4-0 with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scoring a pair of goals each. Atlético has three games in hand over its closest rivals.The Real Madrid squad was stuck in northern Spain following its match against Osasuna because of the bad weather conditions in Madrid.MORALES LEADS LEVANTEJosé Luis Morales scored a goal and set up another as Levante rallied in the second half to defeat Eibar 2-1.Veteran Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui put the visitors ahead in the 51st but Morales set up Gonzalo Melero's equalizer in the 65th and scored the winner in the 76th.The victory moved Levante to 10th place. Eibar stayed 13th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
A lock for the Hall of Fame, the quarterback's two-decade career could be in its final month.
Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy with how the Texans have gone about hiring their new GM.
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed free agent defensive back Marcus Sayles to a three-year contract. In 34 games over two seasons (2018-19) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the native of Alpharetta, Ga., recorded 136 tackles, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two sacks plus a pair of defensive touchdowns. Sayles, who was named a West Division all-star in 2019, had a team-leading six defensive tackles in the Bombers’ victory over Hamilton in the 107th Grey Cup. The five-foot-nine, 176-pound Sayles spent most of 2020 on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after signing with the team last January. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
Canada's Justin Kripps and his bobsleigh crew of Ben Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones will return from Germany with their first podium finish of the season after placing second in Sunday's World Cup event in Winterberg. They posted a two-run time of one minute 48.70 seconds on a tricky, 15-corner track to finish behind Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Alexander Schuelller, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer, who clocked 1:48.13. "We are happy to have opened up our season with a silver medal in Winterberg, which is our best finish ever on this track," Sommer told Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton as the squad prepared to travel to St. Moritz, Switzerland for the next competition. "We had really good execution on both of our pushes. This is something that we have worked on this off-season. Being able to execute on race day is exactly what we wanted to do." WATCH | Justin Kripps leads Canadian crew to podium in season debut: Friedrich made bobsled history Sunday by tying the record for World Cup wins by a driver with No. 46. Germany's Andre Lange had 45 victories while another German, retired women's driver Sandra Kiriasis, won 46 World Cup races in her career. Friedrich is a nine-time world champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist and has simply been dominant in his sport over the last three years. In his last 47 international races, starting with the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Friedrich has 36 golds, six silvers and two bronzes — never finishing lower than fifth. The Austrian team of Benjamin Maier, Kristian Huber, Markus Sammer and Sascha Stepan was third Sunday in 1:48.89. "This track is difficult because the Germans have a million training runs here and the weather is always terrible," said Kripps of Summerland, B.C., who turned 34 on Wednesday. "It can also be tricky here because it can catch you falling asleep at the top where there is no speed or pressure, and sometimes you don't pay attention to the details that build what little speed you have for the bottom." Sunday represented the sixth top-three finish for the Canadian crew that won bronze at the 2019 world championships. It's the ninth career four-man medal as a pilot for Kripps, whose previous best finish in the event at Winterberg was fourth at the 2017 World Cup. Canada's bobsleigh athletes trained at home for the first half of the World Cup season due to international travel risks associated with COVID-19. "Our team motto was always to 'stay ready' because we never really knew when we were going to get the chance to race this year," said Sommer of White Rock, B.C., the youngest member of the team at 27. "We were very happy to come out today and lay down the runs we did – from the starts and right through the driving from Justin. We really wanted this for each other today." Elsewhere, Vancouver's Chris Spring and his crew of Mark Mlakar of Mississauga, Ont., Toronto's Shaq Murray Lawrence and Ottawa's Mike Evelyn, won a Europe Cup four-man bobsled race Sunday in Altenberg, Germany. Spring's sled finished ahead of German sleds piloted by Maximilian Illmann and Hans-Peter Hannighofe.
Baker Mayfield, his wife Emily, and Browns fans rallied around a terminally ill lifelong Cleveland fan to fulfill his final wish.
Sat on an upturned bucket next to the touchline, Marcelo Bielsa stared at the ground after seeing his Leeds team concede a third goal in another stunning result in the FA Cup.For the widely admired Argentine coach, his record in the famous old competition couldn't be any worse: played three, lost three.And, rather embarrassingly, the latest defeat was administered by a fourth-tier team containing a reality TV star making his debut in professional soccer.Crawley caused a major upset on Sunday, beating Premier League team Leeds 3-0 to make a mockery of the 62-place gap between the clubs in English football’s pyramid.Bielsa, a coach who has been an inspiration to the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, spoke in the build-up to the game about his admiration for the history and tradition of a 150-year-old competition he described as “English football in its purest form.”But he can’t get to grips with it — Bielsa is in his third season at Leeds and has lost in the third round all three years.“He was very complimentary afterward,” Crawley manager John Yems said of Bielsa, “but I suppose when you lose 3-0, you can’t be anything but.”Summing up the so-called “magic of the FA Cup” — a phrase often trotted out at the third-round stage of the competition when the country's biggest teams enter — was the sight of Mark Wright coming on for Crawley as a late substitute.The 33-year-old Wright has taken part in reality TV shows “The Only Way Is Essex,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and “Strictly Come Dancing” but has continued to pursue his dream of becoming a soccer player, and joined Crawley last month on a non-contract basis in a move that is being documented in a BBC program.For some, Wright's late showing summed up a triumph of perseverance. For others, it simply capped a humiliating day for Leeds and Bielsa.Among the scorers for Crawley was Nick Tsaroulla, who was released by Tottenham after being involved in a car crash in 2017 that led to him being out of football for a year. After some time at Brentford, Tsaroulla is making his way in the game at Crawley and was in tears after the full-time whistle having scored his first senior goal.There were no such fairy tales in the games involving Chelsea and Manchester City, who dealt much better with lower-league opposition — albeit at home.Timo Werner scored for the first time in 13 games to help Chelsea to a 4-0 win over fourth-tier Morecambe. Kai Havertz, another Germany international struggling for form, also netted at Stamford Bridge.Guardiola, City's manager, fielded a strong team — including star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne — and was rewarded with a 3-0 win over second-tier Birmingham, with Bernardo Silva scoring the first two goals.Sergio Aguero was expected to start for City but the striker had to miss the game because he was in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.Later, eighth-tier Marine hosts Premier League giant Tottenham in the biggest mismatch in the history of the cup, with 161 spots separating the teams.On Saturday, sixth-tier Chorley eliminated second-tier Derby and Premier League team West Bromwich Albion was ousted by third-division Blackpool.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas, The Associated Press
A lot of signs point to the 2021 NFL combine moving — or perhaps being reimagined in a different form.
Gianluca Mancini’s late goal saw Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at home to title rival Inter Milan on Sunday and dent its opponent’s Serie A aspirations.Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.The result left Inter three points behind Serie A leader AC Milan, which won 2-0 at Benevento on Saturday. Both Milan teams are looking to end Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title.Inter, which plays Juventus next weekend, remained three points above third-place Roma. Juventus can move to within four points of Inter — with a match in hand — if it wins at home to Sassuolo later, with the visitors surprisingly only a point behind the Bianconeri in the table.“Let’s not forget that Roma are fighting for the same thing we are,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. "Going away to the third-place team in the league and playing like this means we’re an organized and strong team.“We had the chance to kill off the game but couldn’t manage it, and let Roma back into it late on — because we were out of energy. It’s a shame because, with a few minutes to go, we were beating a strong side.”The match in the Italian capital was a direct battle for second spot and Inter threatened to take an early lead but Romelu Lukaku’s header was acrobatically fingertipped over the bar by Pau López.Instead it was Roma that took the lead in the 17th minute when Pellegrini’s shot took a slight deflection to go into the bottom left corner after a swift counterattack.Lautaro Martínez had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break but Inter has often performed better in the second half this season and so it proved again.Inter went close several times before Škriniar headed in a corner in the 56th. Hakimi fired Inter in front seven minutes later when he collected a pass on the right, cut inside and curled a strike into the far top corner.Inter appeared to be heading for a valuable win but Roma upped the pressure in the dying minutes. Mancini had an effort well saved by Samir Handanovic but the defender headed in the resulting corner for the equalizer.OTHER MATCHESTiémoué Bakayoko headed in a free kick in the final minute to hand Napoli a 2-1 win at Udinese.A defensive howler had seen Kevin Lasagna equalize for Udinese in the 27th to cancel out Lorenzo Inisgne’s penalty.Napoli moved to within nine points of Milan having played a match less.At the other end of the table, returning Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa saw his team lose 2-0 at home to Lazio in his first match back in charge.Parma remained in the relegation zone, two points from safety and three above bottom club Crotone, which lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
A horse trainer has been banned from several racing tracks for giving his horse a racist name.