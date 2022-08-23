Bears Treated to Bucket of Honey at New York Sanctuary

Bears at a wildlife sanctuary in New York’s Orange County got their snouts sticky after they were treated a large bucket of honey donated to them by supporters of the sanctuary.

Video posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, about 60 miles northwest of New York City, shows several bears eagerly slurping down the sweet honey and trying to lick every last drop from their bowls and spoons.

“Check this out. Pretty sure this was a thumbs up…errr, PAWS up by them all!” sanctuary staff wrote on YouTube.

The Orphaned Wildlife Center was founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, and says its goal is to provide “safety and nurturing to orphaned animals and prepare them to a return to a life in the wild.”

The center operates YouTube and Facebook accounts where it shares regular videos and updates about the animals in its care. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful