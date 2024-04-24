Bears reveal plans for a new stadium that'll be adjacent to Soldier Field

The Canadian Press

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft already has traded hands, with Carolina sending it more than a year ago to Chicago in a trade to move up to take Bryce Young first overall in 2023. Based on recent history, plenty more first-round picks should change hands on Thursday night with teams either looking to move up a spot or two for a specific player or to make a bigger investment with future picks to trade up for a franchise quarterback. Over the past five drafts, there have been 28 trades during the