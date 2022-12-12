Bear Takes Up Residence for the Winter Under South Lake Tahoe Property

A bear was spotted “winter denning” under an abandoned property in South Lake Tahoe, California, with closeup footage of the animal under the building shared to Instagram on December 7.

Footage of the bear was posted by local nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, who told Storyful that this was the fourth year he had seen this specific bear under the property.

“That’s my pal B33,” he said, “in 2019 I was monitoring that property and discovered him with a tracking collar that was actually growing into his neck soon to choke him out.”

Sielsch said wildlife biologists from both California and Nevada joined him at the time to help tranquilize the bear and eventually remove the collar in an effort that he said saved the bear’s life.

As for this time, he said, "I was just doing a bed check on him and left him alone after capturing the video."