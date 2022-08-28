Bear Struggles to Break Into Trash Cans in Park City, Utah

A bear struggled to break into a row of trash cans outside a home in Park City, Utah, on August 25, footage posted to Facebook shows.

The video, uploaded by Morgan Lemaitre, shows the bear attempting to open the trash cans using various techniques without success.

Lemaitre told Storyful that she returned home after a night away and noticed her trash cans were moved, prompting her to check the home security footage.

“At first, we thought it was our 180 lb Bernese mountain dog – who looks like a bear – but we quickly saw it was the real thing!!” she said. Credit: Dan and Morgan Lemaitre via Storyful

