Bear Strolls Through Lake Tahoe Restaurant

Two diners were entertained when they encountered a black bear roaming the premise at a restaurant in Lake Tahoe, California.

Video taken by Erika Altes shows the bear climbing down a tree and walking up a ramp to explore the outdoor dining area at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge.

“The guy just wanted a table like the rest of us,” Altes said when posting the video on TikTok.

Altes told Storyful people at the restaurant knew the bear, who goes by the name Bearnard. Credit: @whiskeyandlace via Storyful

