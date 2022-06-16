Bear Stalks Family Along Hiking Trail in Whistler

A young family recorded a scary encounter with a bear during a hiking trip in Whistler, in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

This footage, filmed by Brighton Peachey, shows a bear stalking the family along a hiking path. Peachey can be heard saying “do not run” to her child and husband who are walking slowly away from the animal.

The couple then shouts and waves their arms in an attempt to scare the bear off.

In an Instagram post Peachey said, “We later learned they’ve had to close this area multiple times because of this bears increasing aggressive behavior”.

“This was scarier than the time I was mock charged by a bear because I had my kids with me & felt helpless. The bear was not intimidated by us at all, he just kept following us.”

According to news reports the bear eventually trailed off and never became aggressive towards the family. Credit: Brighton Peachey via Storyful