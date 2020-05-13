Bear Snacks On Family's Bird Feeder in Asheville, North Carolina

A bear was filmed snacking on the contents of a family’s bird feeder in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 26.

According to Michelle Baber, who shot the footage, the bear and its cubs approached her house to eat birdseed out of a dish on her porch. “The momma saw my feeder on the window and proceeded to eat it all!” Baber told Storyful.

In the footage, the sow paws at the feeder in a bid to reach the grain. After she finishes, one of her cubs tries its luck too but breaks the feeder, scattering the remaining birdseed on the ground. Credit: Michelle Baber via Storyful