Bear Rescued From Colorado Fire Released Back Into the Wild

A two-year-old bear whose feet were badly burned in the East Canyon Fire in Montezuma County, Colorado, in June was released back into the wild on Monday, August 24.

The bear was rescued by firefighters on June 16, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. The firefighters used a tranquilizer dart to sedate it and transferred it to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The bear was released near Durango, where it was initially found.

“Now he’s got food, he’s got water, he’s got everything he needs,” said Wildlife Officer Steve McClung. “And I hope I never see him again.” Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful