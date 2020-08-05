Bear Released Back Into Woods in Wyoming

A black bear was captured by wildlife officers and released back into the wild after it was spotted roaming the city of Laramie, Wyoming, on August 1.

Footage by Wyoming Game and Fish Department shows the bear being released into the woods at Snowy Range in Centennial.

According to a Facebook post by the Laramie Police Department, the bear – a two-year-old male – was wandering the town for around six hours before he was safely caught. Credit: Wyoming Game and Fish Department via Storyful