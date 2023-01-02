Bear Plays With Plant in California Family's Yard

A California family watched in surprise as a bear entered their yard in La Canada and began playing with one of their plants.

Christina Shakarian recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it to Instagram. Shakarian said her son initially alerted her to the bear after it broke into their garden.

“My son was home and called me on FaceTime and said look who I just ran into in our backyard,” Shakarian told Storyful, adding that she started filming as soon as she got home. Shararian said the bear spent “about an hour” sitting in her yard until it jumped over a fence and left.

Shakarian told Storyful it’s not their first encounter with this bear. “She visits our home often, poops on our lawn and raids our trash cans, making lots of messes,” Shakarian said. “It is not fun and potentially very dangerous.” Credit: Christina Shakarian via Storyful