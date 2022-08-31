Bear Looks Both Ways Before Crossing Upstate New York Highway

A bear was spotted carefully crossing upstate New York’s Route 77 highway, footage posted on August 28 shows.

The video was captured near Centerline Road in Sheldon by Marcus Pingrey, who was heading home from his parents’ house when he saw the bear on the side of the road.

“When I got up to it, it ran off into a nearby cornfield, so I drove past and turned around,” Pingrey told Storyful.

Pingrey said that when he returned a couple of minutes later, the bear was back on the side of the road, adding that he watched it for “about 10 minutes” before filming it running to the other side. Credit: Marcus Pingrey via Storyful