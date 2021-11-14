Bear Gets Up Close and Personal With Woman Outside British Columbia Home

A woman was shaken when a bear crept up on her while sitting on her porch in Quesnel, British Columbia, on November 4.

Speaking to Storyful, Melanie Porter said that she was sitting outside, browsing TikTok on her phone, when a bear suddenly approached, stuck out its snout, and began licking her hand.

“I froze immediately not knowing what to do, stayed calm, and thought, I’m going to die,” she said.

After momentarily pausing, the bear licked her hand again and started to open its jaw when she suddenly pulled her hand away and startled the bear.

Porter then took out her phone to briefly record the creature stand on its hind legs, stare at her, and then take off into the woods. Credit: Melanie Porter via Storyful