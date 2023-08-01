Bear fixes flag caught on tree in New Hampshire
A bear took matters into its own paws when it saw that a flag was caught on a tree.
A bear took matters into its own paws when it saw that a flag was caught on a tree.
A Chinese zoo has denied that its sun bears are actually humans in costumes after internet viral photos and video sparked suspicion online.
The 376-pound gator got some attention.
It’s the first of its genus to be discovered in Ecuador, researchers said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
Police who responded to reports of the bear posted the video.
“This may be the first mother-pup pair documented this far into the Salish Sea in almost 100 years,” experts in Canada said.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
BEIJING (AP) — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said Monday on its social media account. “Some people think I stand like a person," said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” An employee who answe
Dirk Heinrich/AP PhotoTwenty cheetahs were shipped to India from Southern Africa in a historic intercontinental translocation designed to restore the big cats to the country for the first time in 70 years. The first delivery was timed to coincide with the Indian prime minister’s birthday last year. Amid huge fanfare leading up to the big day, enormous billboards across major cities in the country advertised this achievement of Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.Cheetahs—the agil
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers. Many residents speculated that the dead mammal was the same whale that had been attracting groups of sightseers since it was first spotted in the city’s waters in mid-July. Compass Chan, scientific officer of Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong, didn't confirm whether it was the same whale.
Tesla veterans broke down some of the common faux pas new owners make — including charging etiquette and taking proper care of an electric vehicle.
HALIFAX — On the night floodwaters swept through his Nova Scotia county, taking lives and tearing out bridges, Doug Pynch says he had trouble believing an emergency alert that flashed across his phone. It called for residents to evacuate to a civic centre in Newport, N.S., a community that was already seeing water accumulating in low-lying areas. The retired deputy fire chief said he soon found himself having to transport people in his large truck, as cars couldn't cross an intersection where wa
Arrest warrant issued for Butler County animal rescue owner following grizzly discovery
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes hi
It's been just over three weeks since China increased checks on Japanese food imports over radiation concerns, but Kazuyuki Tanioka is already fearful for the future of his upscale Beijing sushi restaurant. Like most restaurants in China, Tanioka's eight-year-old Toya has struggled with years of COVID-19 restrictions, which only began to ease late last year. Now it is facing a shortage of both customers and seafood ahead of Japan's plans to empty into the sea treated radioactive water from its disaster-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.
I am standing, calf-deep, in a swamp. The air is sticky and damp with insistent drizzle, and I have perhaps half the world’s population of mosquitos buzzing around my head. This shouldn’t, I think, be enjoyable. And yet I have rarely been happier. Because from somewhere in the thick, tropical undergrowth fringing the swamp comes a high, melodic whistle.
South Dade theme park’s concept flies in the face of what Zoo Miami stands for: habitat preservation | Opinion
Wallingford Town Council launches a poster campaign after reports of the birds stealing food.
The shark bite happened around the same time as a boat crash near Anna Maria Island, according to West Manatee Fire Rescue.
Chinese zoo forced to deny bear is a human in costume