Bear Fishes For Salmon at Katmai National Park and Preserve

A patient bear fished for salmon and caught one after trying and failing to catch a fish for hours at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska, on August 26.

Emily Pennington captured the video and told Storyful she watched the young adult male grizzly bear sitting on a waterfall at Brooks Falls attempting to catch a salmon all morning. The bear’s persistence finally paid off and he eventually caught his meal.

“Brooks Falls is one of the best places in the world to see wild brown bears up close in their natural habitat,’ said Pennington. “This year, the park saw a record number of salmon returning to spawn after years spent in the ocean. From September 30 to October 6th, 2020, the park will be celebrating Fat Bear Week. People around the world can watch the livestream video and vote for who should win the fattest bear title.” Credit: Emily Pennington via Storyful