Bear Fire Burns in Hills Over Lake Wildwood as Deaths Reported

The Bear Fire in California had killed at least three people and left a dozen others missing by the evening of Wednesday, September 9.

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex of fires, started by lightning on August 17.

The fire is seen here burning in the hills over Lake Wildwood on the night of September 8. This timelaspe video shows flames and smoke thrown up against a dark sky, with buildings visible below.

The North Complex had grown to 252,163 acres and was 24 percent contained by the evening of September 9, SFGate reported.

Wildfires in California have burned over 2.5 million acres so far this season, almost 20 times the area burned at the same time in 2019. Credit: Chad Benner via Storyful