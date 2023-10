A bear and cub enjoyed some “early morning playtime” in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on October 19, with adorable footage showing the pair wrestling in a hammock.

The footage, posted by Tom Williams, shows the bear and cub energetically play fighting on a blue hammock before running off into the woods.

“Mom and her cub enjoying some early morning playtime,” Williams told Storyful. Credit: Tom Williams via Storyful