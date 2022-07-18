Bear Cub Trashes Kids' Inflatable Toy

A bear cub ruined a child’s inflatable toy left out in a Massachusetts backyard, as the family who owned it looked on in dismay.

Melissa Richardson, who recorded this video on July 11, said the young bear showed up in her backyard and had a great time with an inflatable rainbow sprinkler that they had set up for her daughter’s birthday party – until it popped.

Richardson’s daughter exclaims after the rainbow toy begins to wilt, and Richardson responds, “I’ll get you a new one.”

According to Richardson, the bear walked up her driveway and checked out a deflated bouncy house, “but saw no fun in it. So he checked out the rainbow sprinkler,” Richardson told Storyful. “The bear looks back like he’s questioning the damage and casually moves on to scope out the kiddie pool and a nearby tree,” she added.

Richardson said the little bear has returned to their backyard in Blandford, Massachusetts, every day since, and has become known as Honey throughout her home. Credit: Melissa Richardson via Storyful