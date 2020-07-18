Bear Cub Goes on 'Adventure' Around Colorado Town

A bear cub was seen going on an ‘adventure’ around Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on Friday, July 17, local media reported,.

Luke Ruter tweeted this video on July 17, showing the cub running across an empty local football field.

The cub was also spotted climbing a fence, local media reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the department was “keeping an eye on him.”

“For your safety, please leave it alone and do not chase after it,” the sheriff’s office warned. Credit: Luke Ruter via Storyful