Bear Cools off in Hot Tub During California Heatwave

A bear was spotted cooling off in a homeowner’s hot tub in Burbank on Friday, July 28, as southern California was gripped by a heatwave.

Footage released by police shows the animal taking it easy in the water at the home in the foothills of the Verdugo mountains.

“This bear is beating the heat in Burbank,” police wrote on Facebook. “Officers are on scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.”

According to KTLA, the bear scaled a wall and climbed a tree shortly after police arrived.

“I was upstairs and I heard a lot of commotion and some beeping sounds, and there he was just having fun in the jacuzzi – very happy” homeowner Diana Lewis said, as reported by the outlet. Credit: Burbank Police Department via Storyful