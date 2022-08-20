Bean Salad - You Never Knew How Good It Could Be!

Try my green bean salad recipe, it's so simple but amazing here's the recipe: Green bean salad Green beans 300g Red onion 1/2 or 1 shallot The dressing: Dijon mustard 2 tsp White wine vinegar 2 tbsp Olive oil 6 tbsp Salt and pepper to taste This green bean salad wasn't intended to be vegan or keto friendly but it just so happens to be, this is not why I made this though. It happens to be incredibly delicious and simple to make. Did you ever consider using blanched green beans in a salad, if not why? Green beans make the most incredible salad and this one is my ladies favourite. Blanche the green beans to your personal doneness, if you like em soft that's all good, if you like em real crunchy, you do you. I like em just cooked, it's important to refresh them quickly in cold water to retain the freshness. In this green bean salad I use a vinaigrette but just some olive oil or even cream can be used. Any way I do hope you love this green bean salad, your family and friends will love it too. Check out my first novel https://www.amazon.co.uk/KAT-Matthew-...