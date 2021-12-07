Beak-a-Boo: Duck Flies Alongside Boat, Eats From Passenger's Hand

Passengers on a tour boat on Lake Taupo on New Zealand’s North Island were left in awe after a duck flew alongside the vessel and ate from a passenger’s hand, recently shared video shows.

South Australia woman Sarah Powell was on vacation on New Zealand’s North Island in December 2019 when she took a tour of Lake Taupo and encountered the incredible sight.

Video by Powell shows a duck fly alongside the boat and eat food from another tourist’s hand – much to the delight of onlooking passengers.

Speaking to Storyful, Powell said the ducks on the lake frequently come by the boat for food. “Let’s just say it provided us with some wholesome entertainment,” she added. Credit: Sarah Powell via Storyful