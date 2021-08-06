Beachgoers Surprised by Swimming Deer at Popular Vancouver Lake

Beachgoers at Buntzen Lake in Vancouver, Canada, were surprised by a deer swimming up the beach on July 28.

This footage by Hailey Whitmore shows the deer navigate its way through the swimmers and paddlers before scampering across the sand.

“The deer was swimming across the lake with its baby when a boat started following them to get them out of the water,” Whitmore told Storyful. “Unfortunately it scared the mama deer and she ended up swimming towards shore.”

According to Whitmore, the deer found its fawn and they returned to the wild. Credit: Hailey Whitmore via Storyful