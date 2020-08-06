Beachgoers Scatter as Waterspout Reaches Land in Sicily

Beachgoers quickly retreated and headed for safety on August 5 as a waterspout reached land in the Sicilian resort town of Cefalu.

Simone Fenoil recorded video of the incident, showing the waterspout as it moves from the water to the beach, flinging beach chairs, debris and even some trees into the air.

Fenoil’s video shows the twister kick up a large amount of sand as it spins intensely, before dispersing a few seconds later.

There was no significant damage done, and no injuries reported, according to Italian media. Credit: Simone Fenoil via Storyful