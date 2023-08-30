Beachgoers Frolic in Electric Blue Bioluminescent Water

Evening beachgoers frolicked in bioluminescent water in Port Lincoln, South Australia, on Monday, August 28.

Video taken by photographer Mark Thomas shows children, adults, and dogs entranced by the electric blue algae as they splash along the shoreline.

Bioluminescence is the production and emission of light by a living organism, such as algae.

It is a natural phenomenon that most often occurs during calm and warm sea conditions. In Australia, bioluminescent algae are commonly seen in South Australian waters, according to state officials.

The organisms glow when disturbed by a wave breaking or a splash in the water at night. Credit: Mark Thomas via Storyful