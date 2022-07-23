Beachgoer Captures Moment Small Plane Crashes Into Water Off Huntington Beach

A beachgoer captured the moment a small plane towing a banner crashed into the water off Huntington Beach, California, on Friday afternoon, July 22.

Footage by Twitter user @rhutch99 shows the plane crash land into the ocean before onlookers run to assist.

The California Surf Lifesaving Association said the plane went down near a junior lifeguard competition, which was on a break, and several of the participants helped rescue the pilot, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The occupant of the plane was removed from the aircraft with no serious injuries, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said. Credit: @rhutch99 via Storyful