Beaches Evacuated in Iquique, Chile, Due to Tsunami Threat

The Chilean Navy ordered residents to evacuate coastal districts on Saturday, January 15, amid a tsunami alert prompted by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

The National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (ONEMI) issued a red alert across communes in Arica, Parinacota, Tarapaca, Atacama, Coquimbo, Los Rios, and Los Lagos.

Tsunami warnings and advisories were issued for several pacific nations, the west coast of the United States, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @patoalcozer shows the Chilean Navy evacuating people at Playa Cavancha in Iquique. Credit: @patoalcozer via Storyful