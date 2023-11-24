Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner overcomes obstacles in 2023
This Thanksgiving, a decades-long tradition in Baltimore overcame obstacles to help thousands celebrate the holiday. The Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner worked through a new complication in 2023. With their usual Patterson Park spot not available this holiday, the Bea Gaddy Family Center made a temporary move for the 42nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner to the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in Cherry Hill. The shift didn't slowing them down.