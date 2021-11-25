Bea Gaddy Family Center gives back through 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also had a goal and an assist each as Washington won its seventh out of nine in its return from a four-game West Coast trip. “Coming off the road trip ... I thought the game was good and the first per