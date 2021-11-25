Bea Gaddy Family Center gives back through 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner
Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
LeBron James didn't hesitate in calling out two fans in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes got off to a quick start with the Raptors but has now seemingly hit a bit of a rookie wall. Amit Mann discusses what’s changed and how Barnes can get through this rough patch.
American and Canadian hockey fans stand united today, and all it took was a couple of poorly designed Olympic hockey uniforms to get it done.
Looking for some Turkey Day values in your DFS lineups? We've got you covered.
Aaron Rodgers was quick to show his legion-less toes and explain he has a fractured one.
Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior."
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are dominating the Pacific Division but which team's hot start can be projected into postseason success.
French striker Karim Benzema was found guilty of "complicity" in the incident that rocked the nation's soccer scene in 2015.
People can't stop talking about the McMansion on Twitter.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was left to shoulder a lot of the leadership void when Kyle Lowry left, along with handling more point-guard duties and still producing on the defensive end. He’s done all of it.
The 63-year-old Bradley, father of TFC captain Michael Bradley, parted ways with Los Angeles FC last Thursday after a 12-13-9 season.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because it had not been formally announced. The deal is pending a physical. Tsutsugo, 29, joined the Pirates in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played wel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his seventh career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets blanked Winnipeg 3-0 on Wednesday night to hand the Jets their fourth consecutive defeat. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which won for the fourth time in five games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots in his first loss in five starts against the Blue Jackets. “The last two games I didn’t play that well,” Merzlikins said. “Last day off I was just
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also had a goal and an assist each as Washington won its seventh out of nine in its return from a four-game West Coast trip. “Coming off the road trip ... I thought the game was good and the first per
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Wednesday night. Jonas Rondbjerg, Adam Brooks and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots. Filip Forsberg scored two late goals for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves. Stephenson skated low into the slot to beat Saros with a wrist shot low to his stick side for the first goal of the game with 48 seconds lef