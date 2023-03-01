BCPS teachers still fighting for increased pay after FY24 budget was approved

Reuters
Lebanon will triple the tariffs it charges on imports in local currency, according to copies of government decisions seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as the state seeks to boost its revenues amid a worsening economic crisis. Caretaker finance minister Youssef Khalil requested to change the rate at which customs fees are calculated from 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar to 45,000 pounds, according to correspondence seen by Reuters. Lebanon's local currency has lost more than 98% of its value since its economic collapse began in 2019, trading at an all-time high of 87,000 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday on the parallel market.