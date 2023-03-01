BCPS teachers still fighting for increased pay after FY24 budget was approved

CBC

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city didn't get everything it asked for from the province in its budget, but she did highlight what she called some instances of "great news" on Tuesday. "This is a budget that indicates some pretty clear signals about projects that they believe in. And it is an indication of where they would like to partner with us," Gondek said during a media availability. Gondek highlighted increased funding for the Film and Television Tax Credit. The budget allocates $100