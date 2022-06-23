BCPS set to hire student safety assistants to enhance security
While schools are out for the summer, safety remains on top of mind for Baltimore County school officials. Baltimore County Public Schools held its yearly Safe Schools Summit to focus on dozens of topics affecting students and staff members. Officials received input from almost 1,000 school employees and members of the public. April Lewis, executive director of the BCPS Office of School Safety, led a virtual panel discussion Thursday on the role of police resource officers and their relationship with students and staff members. She agreed it's a timely topic in light of a recent increase in school-based violence, some of which has been recorded on cellphone videos in Baltimore County and across the country.