BCPD, NAACP host first gun buyback event

CBC

The legal woes of Donald Trump have cast a new light on the role of those federal agents assigned to protect him and other former presidents for the rest of their lives: the U.S. Secret Service. There they were, accompanying the 45th president as he made his way into a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month to be fingerprinted and arraigned on 34 felony counts. Meanwhile, current and former officers assigned to Trump are part of another investigation of the former president, reportedly having t