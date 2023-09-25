BBC Breakfast hosts laugh about presenter's royal butler lookalike

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive. Thousands of people filed into Roy Thomson Hall, only a few blocks away from Much's former headquarters, to catch the Canadian premiere of "299 Queen Street West," a feature-length look at the legacy of the TV channel. Joining the crowd were some of Much's