BBC Breakfast hosts laugh about presenter's royal butler lookalike
BBC Breakfast hosts laugh about presenter's royal butler lookalikeSource: BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast hosts laugh about presenter's royal butler lookalikeSource: BBC Breakfast
TORONTO — While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive. Thousands of people filed into Roy Thomson Hall, only a few blocks away from Much's former headquarters, to catch the Canadian premiere of "299 Queen Street West," a feature-length look at the legacy of the TV channel. Joining the crowd were some of Much's
Shania Twain wore a see-through dress, showing off toned arms and legs, while on tour in Dublin. Fans have thoughts about her tour outfit.
The order ‘prohibited any negative comments’ about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘now or in the future’
'The Only Murders in the Building' star confirmed that she is single in a recent TikTok video
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, made a surprise appearance in their Georgia hometown on Saturday -- having largely retreated from the spotlight amid health challenges. The Carters went to the Plains Peanut Festival in what seems to have been their first outing since the announcement seven months ago that Jimmy Carter would receive hospice care.
The singer was in town for her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday
Travis Barker has shared an important health update with fans to explain why he’s currently off the road. The musician, age 47, held up a positive Covid-19 test on Instagram. He uploaded the image on Friday alongside the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” Blink-182’s next performance is listed for Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The …
Grammy-award winning singer Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Sunday's game against the Bears.
Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry must give ‘suitable warning’ for royal accommodationWhere can Prince Harry call home in the U.K.? That is the preoccupation of a weekend of feverish reporting—first, a reported snub by Harry to King Charles over staying at Balmoral; another story has Charles offering Harry a residence for when he sta
Brb, throwing out all my pants.
“Watching this boy eat is something else," Heather said while sharing photos of her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa
The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.
Every season, Stockholm-born designer Beate Karlsson presents a viral runway show for AVAVAV, with...
And, of course, a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.
The actress visited a farm with daughter Malti Marie while husband Nick Jonas is on tour
The Italian film icon suffered several injuries, including a serious fracture to her femur
They even had an overnight date at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
“I get to introduce the Red Hot Chili Peppers to my son, and he's introducing me to some of the other artists,” the actress told PEOPLE at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The superstar was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl Champion play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
Cuoco uploaded a cute image of her and Pelphrey giving their daughter a kiss, as the baby looked somewhat confused